Sanlam Wealth to rebrand as atomos

Sanlam Wealth UK has revealed it new name - atomos - year with a new brand proposition and visual identity to be officially launched later this year. The new name means "indivisible" in ancient Greek, and was chosen to was chosen to represent "a strong internal culture of collaboration, inclusivity and diverse perspectives," the firm said. This rebrand comes on the heels of Sanlam Wealth UK's acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management for £140m, which was completed in the first quarter o...