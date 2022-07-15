EU set to ban import of Russian gold in sanctions move - reports

The European Commission is set to adopt on 15 July its seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which will add a ban to the import of Russian gold and alter current restrictive measures to avoid hampering food exports, according to a report by Reuters citing two officials. The new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment package," one of the officials said, referring to it as a "sixth-and-a-half" set of sanctions for its limited scope compared with previous rounds that hit ...

