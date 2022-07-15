Jersey minister warns the island might join Gibraltar on FATF grey list

Jersey cannot rule out the possibility that it might join Gibraltar on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) so-called grey list after it undergoes an inspection by Moneyval next year, newly appointed Treasury minister Ian Gorst has warned. According to the Bailiwick Express, Deputy Ian Gorst said at a conference briefing on the island that the grey listing of such international finance centres as Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands was proof that Jersey could not be complacent. Gorst wa...