Jersey minister warns the island might join Gibraltar on FATF grey list

Jersey cannot rule out the possibility that it might join Gibraltar on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) so-called grey list after it undergoes an inspection by Moneyval next year, newly appointed Treasury minister Ian Gorst has warned. According to the Bailiwick Express, Deputy Ian Gorst said at a conference briefing on the island that the grey listing of such international finance centres as Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands was proof that Jersey could not be complacent. Gorst wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes