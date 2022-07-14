FCA chief reiterates data-led regulatory approach

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), set out the regulator's new data-led regulation approach, highlighting its stance on green financing, workplace diversity and the upcoming consumer duty rules, in a speech in the US. In a speech, delivered on 14 July at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Rathi pointed to the need for "a different type of regulator" and the ways in which the FCA was innovating to become one. He said that the FCA had ...