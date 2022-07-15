Outflows continue to mount for Premier Miton

Premier Miton Group taken another hit in the latest quarter, adding £335m in outflows to its year-to-date total. For the period from 31 March to 30 June the company's AuM shrank from £12.8bn to £11.3bn. This period in markets was marred by geopolitical volatility, mainly caused by the continuing war in Ukraine, and reworked central bank policies trying to get some control over inflation. Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer of Premier Miton, cited these reasons for the group's lacklu...