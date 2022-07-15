Outflows continue to mount for Premier Miton

clock • 1 min read
Outflows continue to mount for Premier Miton

Premier Miton Group taken another hit in the latest quarter, adding £335m in outflows to its year-to-date total. For the period from 31 March to 30 June the company's AuM shrank from £12.8bn to £11.3bn. This period in markets was marred by geopolitical volatility, mainly caused by the continuing war in Ukraine, and reworked central bank policies trying to get some control over inflation. Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer of Premier Miton, cited these reasons for the group's lacklu...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

Italian prime minister pens resignation after losing coalition support