Italian prime minister pens resignation after losing coalition support

Mario Draghi has tendered his resignation as Italy's prime minister after his government coalition failure. Draghi (pictured) offered his resignation late last night (14 June) after the second biggest party in his coalition, populist group Five Star Movement, withdrew its support in a confidence vote. However, Draghi's resignation has been rejected by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, creating some uncertainty as to what will happen next. The former head of the European Central Ba...