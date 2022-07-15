Indosuez Wealth Management names CEO of Italy operation

Bonaventura Caninohas been appointed chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Italy on July 11 2022. He is also responsible for coordinating the development of the Indosuez group's Italian client base. Canino reports to the Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management for Europe. He succeeds Marco Migliore who will continue his career at Indosuez, having successfully completed his mandate in Italy. Italy is the second largest domestic market of the Crédit Ag...