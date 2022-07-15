GAM hires new role head of Nordic distribution from rival asset manager

GAM Investments has hired Magnus Jahnke from Jupiter Asset Management to become head of Nordics, distribution, effective from 1 September 2022. He will be based in Stockholm, reporting to Jill Barber, global head of institutional solutions. In this role, Magnus will be responsible for GAM's distribution strategy in the Nordics and will lead business development, client service and engagement with consultants in the region. With his longstanding experience in asset management and his e...