Losses totalling £2.4bn drive Polar Capital AUM down 14% in Q2

clock • 1 min read
Losses totalling £2.4bn drive Polar Capital AUM down 14% in Q2

Polar Capital saw its assets under management (AUM) drop by 14% in the three months to June 2022, as it reported £2.4bn in losses related to fund performance.  Over the last quarter, the group's AUM fell to £18.9bn, compared to £22.1bn at the end of March 2022. The decline was driven mainly by fund performance, but also by net outflows of  £316m and fund closures of £459m.  The bear market sell-off was the biggest contributor to performance, the firm said. Open-ended funds took the bigg...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Brooks Macdonald FUM drops by £1bn despite fifth consecutive quarter of inflows

Ashmore Group AUM drops by $14.3bn in three months amid losses and outflows