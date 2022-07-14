Brooks Macdonald FUM drops by £1bn despite fifth consecutive quarter of inflows

Brooks Macdonald has reported its fifth consecutive quarter of positive net flows, but market volatility has brought its funds under management (FUM) down by £1bn. The group saw inflows of £300m in the quarter, for an annualised rate of 6.7%. Global market declines offset this, causing the firm's closing FUM to fall 5.9% to £15.7bn, down from £16.7bn in the previous quarter. UKIM discretionary generated net inflows of £300m during the quarter, or 10.8% annualised net flows, while plat...