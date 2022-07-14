Brooks Macdonald FUM drops by £1bn despite fifth consecutive quarter of inflows

Brooks Macdonald has reported its fifth consecutive quarter of positive net flows, but market volatility has brought its funds under management (FUM) down by £1bn. The group saw inflows of £300m in the quarter, for an annualised rate of 6.7%. Global market declines offset this, causing the firm's closing FUM to fall 5.9% to £15.7bn, down from £16.7bn in the previous quarter. UKIM discretionary generated net inflows of £300m during the quarter, or 10.8% annualised net flows, while plat...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes