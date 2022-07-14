JTC Ireland moves to brand new Dublin office 

JTC, the global professional services provider, has moved into new premises in Dublin as the company continues to grow in Ireland. The modern building at 45 Mespil Road brings JTC's AIFM and corporate operations together under one roof, including the team from Ballybunion Capital Limited (Ballybunion) acquired in 2021. INDOS Financial (Ireland) Depositary Limited, which was also acquired in 2021, will continue to operate from their office in Enniscorthy, County Wexford. In keeping w...