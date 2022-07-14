Liontrust targets two countries for European expansion with high level hire 

Claude Ewen has joined Liontrust as International Sales Director to expand the asset manager's distribution in Europe with a focus on Germany and Austria. Fluent in four languages and based in Luxembourg, Claude brings broad experience of distributing funds across Europe. In his previous role at Columbia Threadneedle, Claude spearheaded the distribution of Responsible Investment strategies in Europe. James Beddall, head of international sales at Liontrust, said: "I have known Claude f...
