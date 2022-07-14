People Moves: Friends Provident International, Kingswood, Manulife IM, Algebris, NatWest, Mirabaud, Crestbridge 

Friends Provident International Angeline Huang has been appointed chief executive of Friends Provident International's Singapore office. She will be looking after the operation of the Singapore branch. ‘I am happy to be taking on this new role and look forward to moving forward while reinforcing our commitment to the region,' she said. Her appointment comes at the end of a year in which she shadowed David Gervais in the role. "I am clearly leaving the Singapore office in good ...