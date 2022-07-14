Dynamic Planner signs 'significant' PE investment deal for international growth plan

Private equity house FPE Capital has made a "significant investment" in Dynamic Planner to boost its ambitious growth plans both in the UK and internationally. Dynamic Planner said the investment from FPE, a UK software-focused private equity growth firm, would back the current management team and help accelerate growth. The business said Dynamic Planner had been growing rapidly in recent years and now served almost 40% of wealth advice firms and more than 150 asset managers, profiling ...