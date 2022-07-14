Ashmore Group AUM drops by $14.3bn in three months amid losses and outflows

Ashmore Group, the specialist emerging markets asset manager, has seen its assets under management drop 18.3% to $64bn in the three months to June 2022, amid outflows and negative performance. Over the last quarter, the group experienced net outflows of $6.6bn and negative investment performance of $7.7bn, amounting to a total AUM drop of $14.3bn in just three months, according to a trading update. AUM declined across all themes and asset classes, but net outflows were concentrated in ...