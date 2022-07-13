Global ETF flows halve in June

Flows into global ETFs nearly halved in June, from €71.9bn in May to €35.7bn, according to data from Amundi Asset Management. Europe suffered €959m in outflows, as the region remains largely exposed to market impacts from the war in Ukraine. Investors withdrew €775m from the Eurozone, with redemptions year-to-date climbing to €4.3bn. Flows into European registered equity ETFs totalled €1.3bn last month, taking year-to-date flows to €44.9bn. The month had just two weeks of positive flow...