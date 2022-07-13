Fixed income suffers most as bear market sets in

Global fixed income has suffered more than equities as it experiences a dramatic rise in outflows, according to new research from Calastone. The report found that bond funds have experienced net outflows of $9.7bn between January and May 2022, which can be attributed to risk aversion and rising yields. Equity funds have also seen outflows, reaching $1.6bn in the same period, compared to $28.7bn inflows in the same period last year. However, these have not yet reached the same level as f...