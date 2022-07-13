US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June

US inflation surged 9.1% in June from last year, hitting a fresh 40-year high as gasoline, shelter and food prices continued to rise. The US consumer price index exceeded forecasts once again, with economists predicting an 8.8% increase. Prices rose 1.3% last month, following a 1% jump in May to 8.6%. The increase was broad-based, but gas, shelter and food were the largest contributors, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today (13 July). After subtracting items like food a...