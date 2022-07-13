US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June

clock • 2 min read
US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June

US inflation surged 9.1% in June from last year, hitting a fresh 40-year high as gasoline, shelter and food prices continued to rise.  The US consumer price index exceeded forecasts once again, with economists predicting an 8.8% increase. Prices rose 1.3% last month, following a 1% jump in May to 8.6%.  The increase was broad-based, but gas, shelter and food were the largest contributors, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today (13 July).  After subtracting items like food a...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

FCA names Hong Kong's securities watchdog CEO as new chair

GAM Investments poaches credit portfolio manager from J. Safra Sarasin

More on Investments

Fixed income suffers most as bear market sets in
Investments

Fixed income suffers most as bear market sets in

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 July 2022 • 2 min read
A portfolio strategy to tackle the euro crash and inflation
Comment

A portfolio strategy to tackle the euro crash and inflation

Rainer Zitelmann
clock 12 July 2022 • 7 min read
Bonds: have we reached the bottom yet?
Investments

Bonds: have we reached the bottom yet?

Grace Le
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read