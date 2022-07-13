Demand for alternative assets set to grow by 46% in 12 months  

Demand for alternative investments is set to grow by up to 46% over the next 12-months, according to latest research by AssetTribe. Working with market research firm Survation, AssetTribe engaged with over 580 sophisticated investors across the UK and Europe to discuss their attitudes towards investments in Alternative Assets. The results of this survey showed a positive outlook for Alternative assets over the next 12 months with 53% stating that their appetite for alternative assets wi...