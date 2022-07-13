Cost of living crisis puts pension freedoms gains at risk, says AKG research 

The cost-of-living crisis is putting the gains from seven years of pension freedoms at risk, AKG's latest independent industry research paper - ‘Freedoms Revisited: Where do we go from here?' - shows. AKG said it believes the hard work has only just begun for the industry although advisers questioned for the report say they were starting to see a genuine evolution in consumer attitudes with changes to how people prepare and save for retirement. Published on 12 July in partnership with a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes