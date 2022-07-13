The best and worst places for expats in 2022 revealed in worldwide survey 

Mexico delights with more than just its food while expats in Indonesia face few struggles when it comes to housing, and Taiwan can't be beaten when it comes to healthcare, according to the extensive new InterNations survey published on 12 July. In contrast Kuwait, New Zealand, and Hong Kong all lose ground due to high costs of living. The Expat Insider survey is one of the most extensive surveys about expat life, including a ranking of the best and worst destinations for expats in 2022 ...