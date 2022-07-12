FCA restricts Hartley Pensions from accepting new pension contributions

Self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, Hartley Pensions, asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to impose requirements preventing it from accepting ongoing contributions into the SIPPs/small self-administered schemes (SASS) administered by it, according to the regulator. On July 11, the provider also asked the FCA to temporarily stop transfers or switches of SIPPs or SSASs until 22nd July at the earliest. These restrictions were imposed due to a "number of serious operat...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes