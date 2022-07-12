FCA restricts Hartley Pensions from accepting new pension contributions

Self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, Hartley Pensions, asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to impose requirements preventing it from accepting ongoing contributions into the SIPPs/small self-administered schemes (SASS) administered by it, according to the regulator. On July 11, the provider also asked the FCA to temporarily stop transfers or switches of SIPPs or SSASs until 22nd July at the earliest. These restrictions were imposed due to a "number of serious operat...