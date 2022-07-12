SIF 2022: Jonathon Porritt warns of 'massive amount of greenwashing'

The asset management industry is failing to properly tackle climate change, said Jonathon Porritt, co-founder of Forum for the Future and environmental campaigner. Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival today (12 July), Porritt warned: "We have a massive amount of virtue signalling going on in the global asset management industry today, a massive amount of greenwashing." He went on to add that while individuals within the asset management industry may feel as if they are workin...