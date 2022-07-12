Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

Hamish Baillie has stepped down both from Ruffer and its investment trust, leaving the firm after two decades in role. Co-manager of Ruffer investment company Duncan MacInnes will take on lead management of the trust, with Baillie also resigning from his role as partner. There will be no change to the investment strategy as a result of Baillie's departure at the end of July. Ruffer raises £41m in latest share offer Baillie said: "It has been a privilege to be a part of the firm ov...