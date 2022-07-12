SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald discusses Putin, Boris and diversity

Renowned broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald sat down with the Sustainable Investment Festival 2022 audience to discuss what he would ask president Vladimir Putin and delves into the current state of UK politics. McDonald made him name working at ITN - which went on to become ITV - presenting the coveted News at 10 spot. At the close of SIF 2022 day one, McDonald spoke with host and fellow journalist, Declan Curry, and recalled some of the watershed interviews of his career, including Sadda...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes