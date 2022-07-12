Woodford ends ambition for UK business but still registered in Caymans and Delaware

Neil Woodford is ending his current attempt to re-enter the UK market as he has applied to strike WCM Partners from the Companies House register. The application, which appeared on Companies House today (12 July), will be available in ten days. In February this year Jonathan Adair, director and chief technology officer at WCM Partners was removed as a director. In the same month Kristian Penttila left the venture, according to his LinkedIn profile. This left just Craig Newman and P...