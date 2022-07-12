A portfolio strategy to tackle the euro crash and inflation

Inflation is higher than it has been for decades and the euro is at a 20-year low. Is your portfolio in good shape?, says Rainer Zitelmann, a Berlin-based historian and sociologist. Every investor has to have an opinion about the future. Whether they are aware of it or not, every investment is based on forecasts. Of course, no one knows what the future might hold, but it makes sense to think in terms of the likely scenarios. For example, 20 years ago, I recommended investments in resid...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes