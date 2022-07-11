UK consolidator-owned insurance broker enters liquidation

UK-based life insurance broker Eunisure has gone into liquidation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed. In a release, the regulator noted that the broker's directors have concluded that the business is no longer financially viable and subsequently entered insolvency. The FCA stated that Roderick Graham Butcher of Butcher Woods has been appointed as the liquidator and that clients who hold policies purchased through Eunisure should contact their insurance provider for mor...