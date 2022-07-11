SIF 2022: Natural History Museum director makes sustainable investment biodiversity plea

Biodiversity across the globe has plummeted due to human activity should be given more prominence in sustainable investment policy, delegates heard. Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival on 11 July, Natural History Museum director Dr Douglas Gurr (pictured) said it was right and good that carbon was getting the attention of investors but added biodiversity needed to be factored into decision making. He said: "There is a path in which you can still have the returns that your cl...