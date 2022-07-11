SIF 2022: Article 9 fund flows hold up in 2022 unlike Article 8

Article 8 labelled funds have experienced net outflows so far in 2022 while Article 9 funds have maintained popularity with investors in spite of market headwinds. During her presentation at the Sustainable Investment Festival Hortense Bioy (pictured), global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, revealed that Article 8 funds have been more affected by the "challenging" market environment the past few months, experiencing net negative inflows year-to-date. At the same time...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes