SIF 2022: Article 9 fund flows hold up in 2022 unlike Article 8

Article 8 labelled funds have experienced net outflows so far in 2022 while Article 9 funds have maintained popularity with investors in spite of market headwinds. During her presentation at the Sustainable Investment Festival Hortense Bioy (pictured), global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, revealed that Article 8 funds have been more affected by the "challenging" market environment the past few months, experiencing net negative inflows year-to-date. At the same time...

