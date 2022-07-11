Private equity-backed Progeny to acquire Edinburgh adviser

Private equity-backed Progeny will expand its presence in Scotland through its latest acquisition plans. The multi-services company will buy Balmoral Asset Management, a financial planning firm based in Edinburgh, it said. The advice business was founded in 1999 to provide wealth management to private clients. This deal will take Progeny's total assets under management to more than £6.5bn, it said. It was not clear how many staff would join Progeny as part of the deal nor how the firms ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes