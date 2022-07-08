Bonds: have we reached the bottom yet?

Inviting investors to buy a fund focused mainly on investment-grade credit? For the past few years this has made me as welcome as someone coughing in a supermarket at the height of the pandemic. With yields so low, it is not surprising. But perhaps that is changing. UK corporate bonds have had their worst half-year since at least 1997. The ICE BofA Sterling Corporate and Collateralized Index fell by 14.7% in the first six months of 2022. To put this into context, the previous record was...