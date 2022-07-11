Guy Opperman reappointed as pensions minister

Guy Opperman has been reappointed as pensions minister a day after he quit in protest over prime minister Boris Johnson's leadership. In a statement on Twitter on 8 July, Opperman said he had "agreed to help the Department for Work and Pensions navigate the next few weeks, while we decide the appointment of a new Prime Minister". The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from June? The minister for pensions and financial inclusion - who stepped down on 7 July after 1,850 days in...

