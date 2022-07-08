FCA names Hong Kong's securities watchdog CEO as new chair

The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Ashley Alder, the current CEO of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, as chair. Alder will succeed Richard Lloyd, who has served as interim chair since Charles Randell stepped down from his post in May 2022, around a year before the end of his five-year term. He is expected to take up his role in January 2023, said HM Treasury. "It's a great privilege to have the opportunity to chair the FCA, whose core work is so vital to the f...