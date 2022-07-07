Brooks Macdonald slashes fees across risk managed fund range

Brooks Macdonald (BM) is cutting its annual management charge across its active and passive Cornelian Risk Managed fund ranges. As of 1 July, the £16.7bn manager reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund range, and by 10bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed Passive range. The move will not impact investment process or management structure, the firm said. According to BM's 2021 Financial Adviser survey, 75% of advisers reported staying competitive on fees and charge...