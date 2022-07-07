Brooks Macdonald slashes fees across risk managed fund range

Brooks Macdonald (BM) is cutting its annual management charge across its active and passive Cornelian Risk Managed fund ranges. As of 1 July, the £16.7bn manager reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund range, and by 10bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed Passive range. The move will not impact investment process or management structure, the firm said. According to BM's 2021 Financial Adviser survey, 75% of advisers reported staying competitive on fees and charge...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes