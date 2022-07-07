Advisers 'underestimate' number of financially vulnerable clients

Financial advisers are largely underestimating the number of clients that could qualify as vulnerable under the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) guidelines, recent research from Technical Connection, part of St. James's Place (SJP), has shown. The survey, conducted by Ad Lucem of 100 financial advisers, found that on average advisers estimate 18% of clients would qualify as vulnerable. However, research from the FCA showed that the number of UK adults considered to be financially vul...