Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

The number of companies floating on the London Stock Exchange fell sharply in the first half of this year, with the money raised by companies plunging by 94% compared to the same period last year. Only 26 companies have made their debut on the LSE this year, a 45% decrease from the first half of 2021, while raising only £595m. Looking at the second quarter of 2022, the main UK market saw just six IPOs raising £192m, while there was only one AIM IPO. This is in stark contrast to the seco...