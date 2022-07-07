Cross-border life business is back to pre-pandemic levels says AILO

clock • 2 min read
Cross-border life business is back to pre-pandemic levels says AILO

Reports recently conducted for AILO by Acuity Corporate Consulting have revealed that an estimated £68bn of new investment-linked cross-border life premiums were written globally in 2021. This compares to £58bn in 2020 representing an increase of 17.2% and a welcome return to pre-pandemic levels. Acuity compiled two reports which are available exclusively to our Members; one on the European cross-border life market, the other on the global market. Data from 2021 also reveals some ch...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Investment experts react to PM Boris Johnson's departure on UK market

Dubai regulator fines director $240,000 over unauthorised financial services activity