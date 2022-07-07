Cross-border life business is back to pre-pandemic levels says AILO

Reports recently conducted for AILO by Acuity Corporate Consulting have revealed that an estimated £68bn of new investment-linked cross-border life premiums were written globally in 2021. This compares to £58bn in 2020 representing an increase of 17.2% and a welcome return to pre-pandemic levels. Acuity compiled two reports which are available exclusively to our Members; one on the European cross-border life market, the other on the global market. Data from 2021 also reveals some ch...