Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

Teases new project

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Stuart Kirk has resigned from his role as global head of sustainable investments at HSBC Global Asset Management, claiming the firm's behaviour has made his position "unsustainable". In a post on LinkedIn, Kirk (pictured) blamed the conduct of HSBC since his Miami speech in May and asserted that he had enjoyed a 27-year "unblemished record" across his roles in finance, journalism and consulting up until this moment. HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is si...

