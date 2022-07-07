Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

Stuart Kirk has resigned from his role as global head of sustainable investments at HSBC Global Asset Management, claiming the firm's behaviour has made his position "unsustainable". In a post on LinkedIn, Kirk (pictured) blamed the conduct of HSBC since his Miami speech in May and asserted that he had enjoyed a 27-year "unblemished record" across his roles in finance, journalism and consulting up until this moment. HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is si...