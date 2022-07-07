Investment experts react to PM Boris Johnson's departure on UK market

Investment experts from across the industry have reacted to the dramatic exit of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and his notice on terminating his UK premiership once a new leader is found. Tim Graf, Head of EMEA Macro Strategy, State Street, said: "Boris Johnson's resignation does little to change the macroeconomic reality for the UK or the market reality for the pound, where the toxic mix of rising household costs, particularly domestic energy costs, and slowing grow...