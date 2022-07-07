UK PM Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister, stepping down from the role less than 48 hours after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid began a record spate of resignations. Since Javid's resignation at 18:02 on 5 July, quickly followed by Sunak's at 18:11, a total of 54 minister have resigned from the government, with most citing a lack of faith in Johnson. Johnson had held on, arguing he would not step down until his mandate from the British people was withdrawn, wh...