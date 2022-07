Wealth manager Mattioli Woods saw total client assets across the group hit £14.9bn for the year ended 31 May 2022, up from £12.1bn in the previous year. A trading update ahead of its final results also said gross discretionary assets under management were £5.1bn, an increase of 25% on the prior year, with over £340 million of net inflows during the year. It added its recent acquisitions were "performing ahead of budget and integrating well," having acquired Ferguson Financial Managemen...