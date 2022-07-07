abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

Global fund manager abrdn is combining its UK and European equity teams as part of a "strategic decision" to "evolve" its approach. The move will see Ben Ritchie, previously head of European equities lead the 20-person team, while Andrew Millington, previously head of UK equities will take on a new role as head of research & investment process, equities. Ritchie (pictured) joined the firm in 2002 and brings "deep investment and leadership experience" and his appointment "delivers conti...