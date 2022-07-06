Morningstar Investment Conference: 'We are nowhere near finished in terms of interest rate hikes'

clock • 3 min read
Morningstar Investment Conference: 'We are nowhere near finished in terms of interest rate hikes'

Fixed income markets are pricing in a 3.5% base rate from the Bank of England, predicting there is a long runway of rate hikes to come. At Morningstar's 2022 Investment Conference, head of fixed income at Royal London Asset Management Jonathan Platt told delegates that in an environment where bonds have been broadly returning in-line with equities, managers were now contemplating the role of fixed income in portfolios. According to Platt, markets are pricing in a 25bps hike to the UK ba...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Liontrust profits more than double despite tumbling flows

VanEck launches space and sustainable food ETFs

More on Investments

Pound nears lowest level since pandemic amid more chaos for Boris Johnson
Investments

Pound nears lowest level since pandemic amid more chaos for Boris Johnson

Mark Battersby
clock 06 July 2022 • 2 min read
2022 mid-year outlook - where do investors go from here?
Investments

2022 mid-year outlook - where do investors go from here?

International investment
clock 01 July 2022 • 2 min read
Unlocking African opportunities through private credit 
Comment

Unlocking African opportunities through private credit 

Atanas Bostandjiev
clock 30 June 2022 • 5 min read