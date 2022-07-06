Liontrust profits more than double despite tumbling flows

Liontrust profits more than double despite tumbling flows

Net flows at Liontrust fell 29% in the year to March 2022, down to £2.5m from £3.5m in 2021, according to the firm's annual report published today (6 July).  Assets under management and advice at the firm increased from £30.9m to £33.5m over the period, while profit before tax more than doubled, up 127% to £79.3m. Total dividend per share rose to 72p, up from 47p in 2021. Liontrust sees inflows rise by 5% but AUM growth slow Sustainable investments accounted for most of its assets...

