New UK chancellor Zahawi can only hope to 'steady the ship' amid PM Johnson chaos

The best that new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi can hope for is to "help steady the ship until the global economic storm has passed", as the industry responds to the recent spate of resignations threatening Boris Johnson's premiership. The quote comes from head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors Paul O'Connor, who joins analysts reacting to the shock resignation of Rishi Sunak last night (5 July) in warning that Zahawi is unlikely to be able to tackle the sharp economic slowdown and co...