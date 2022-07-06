M&G takes major stake in Ireland's largest non-bank lender

M&G has taken a 41% in Finance Ireland, Ireland's largest non-bank lender, as the international savings and investments firm diversifies and expands. The investment is on behalf of the £143bn Prudential With Profits Fund and external client funds managed by M&G Investments. Finance Ireland, founded in 2002 by chief executive Billy Kane, employs 170 people and is the most diversified lender in the market, providing residential mortgages, commercial property, car finance, leasing, SME fin...