More UK banks force expats in EU to close long standing accounts   

UK-based banks continue to ask EU-resident clients to close their accounts following Brexit, and now National Savings & Investments is reminding clients that they need a UK bank account to retain their NS&I accounts and Premium Bonds, says Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory company Blevins Franks. While British expats will open a local bank account in their country of residence, and look for new tax-efficient investment opportunities, many will also retain their ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes