More UK banks force expats in EU to close long standing accounts   

UK-based banks continue to ask EU-resident clients to close their accounts following Brexit, and now National Savings & Investments is reminding clients that they need a UK bank account to retain their NS&I accounts and Premium Bonds, says Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory company Blevins Franks. While British expats will open a local bank account in their country of residence, and look for new tax-efficient investment opportunities, many will also retain their ...