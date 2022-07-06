Nadhim Zahawi named UK Chancellor after Rishi Sunak resignation

Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after Rishi Sunak resigned from his post last night. Zahawi, the former education secretary, takes over from Sunak after his shock exit from government over the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher affair. Pincher is facing allegations of sexual misconduct while working as deputy chief whip. Sunak said the public expected "government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously". He also said his and the PM's position on the e...