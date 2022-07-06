Nadhim Zahawi named UK Chancellor after Rishi Sunak resignation

Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after Rishi Sunak resigned from his post last night. Zahawi, the former education secretary, takes over from Sunak after his shock exit from government over the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher affair. Pincher is facing allegations of sexual misconduct while working as deputy chief whip. Sunak said the public expected "government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously". He also said his and the PM's position on the e...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes