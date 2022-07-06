Pound nears lowest level since pandemic amid more chaos for Boris Johnson

The British pound fell against the US dollar and the UK's leading benchmark FTSE dropped amid more uncertainty coming from PM Boris Johnson's administration. UK health secretary Sajid Javid said in a tweet that he quit Johnson's government and that he's lost confidence in the prime minister. Meanwhile, the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak also announced his resignation on Tuesday. The prime minister has since named Nadhim Zahawi as the new chancellor and Steve Barclay as health s...